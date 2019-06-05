Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Production resumes at world’s biggest Nutella plant

PARIS (AP) — Unions and owner Ferrero say workers at the world’s biggest Nutella factory have removed picket lines and are back to work after production after was brought to a near standstill in a dispute over salary negotiations.

Ferrero said on Wednesday that access to the factory was reopened overnight and that “normal activity” had resumed at the site.

Activists from Workers’ Force at the factory in Villers-Ecalles in Normandy had barred trucks from entering or leaving the factory for a week.

Spokeswoman Prescillia Bourguignon said management had made “positive progress.”

The plant produces 600,000 jars of the chocolate and hazelnut spread every day — a quarter of the world’s output.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

6:04 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Scroll to top
Skip to content