Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexican judge suspends arrest warrant for ex-Pemex head

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican federal judge has lifted an arrest warrant issued for a former head of the state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos in a corruption investigation, but says he must appear at a hearing.

Prosecutors issued the warrant for Emilio Lozoya last month, saying there is evidence linking him to the 2015 sale of a fertilizer plant to Pemex for an inflated price. No charges have been filed against Lozoya, and officials have not said if they know where he is.

The federal Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday night that the judge’s ruling requires Lozoya to appear in court within three days to post a bond of 500,000 pesos (about $25,000). The office says Lozoya also is being ordered to make himself available to prosecutors as needed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders

9:48 pm
New hotel coming to Cripple Creek
Covering Colorado

New hotel coming to Cripple Creek

8:48 pm
Gov. Polis In Southern Colorado Again
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis In Southern Colorado Again

8:08 pm
Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders

New hotel coming to Cripple Creek
Covering Colorado

New hotel coming to Cripple Creek

Gov. Polis In Southern Colorado Again
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis In Southern Colorado Again

Scroll to top
Skip to content