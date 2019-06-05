Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Looking for a ride to Omaha; British veteran remembers WWII

ABOARD THE BOUDICCA, England (AP) — Donald Hitchcock is a proud British veteran, but he’s desperate to spend D-Day on Omaha Beach with the Americans he served alongside. He also wants to honor the sacrifice of Americans he believes saved his country from the Nazis.

Hitchcock is taking part in a commemorative cruise that will take some 300 British veterans to Normandy for D-Day commemorations on beaches like Sword, where British and Commonwealth troops led the way. But he’s looking for a ride to Omaha, where Americans bore the brunt of the fighting.

“We would have not come out successful but for American aid,” says the 94-year-old, who served on a Royal Navy frigate that escorted U.S. troop ships on D-Day. “American ships. American men. American dedication.”

Associated Press

