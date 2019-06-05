Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

In #MeToo era, Japanese woman slams #KuToo heels dress codes

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese women are saying, “No,” to high heels in what’s been dubbed the #KuToo movement, a play on the words for “shoes” and “agony.”

Yumi Ishikawa, who started the movement, handed the labor ministry a petition protesting such rules this week. When asked about the petition in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Takumi Nemoto, the minister of labor, appeared to defend heels-on-the-job, saying they may be needed because of customary social expectations for some occupations.

During an interview, Ishikawa said such rules are based on “gender discrimination.” She was sporting blue running shoes.

Men in Japan are not required to wear heels, though many do wear business suits, crisply ironed dress shirts and ties. For hotter summer months, many offices have an official “cool” short-sleeves, no tie dress code.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
McConnell splits with President Trump over Mexico tariffs
News

McConnell splits with President Trump over Mexico tariffs

4:50 am
One hurt, one arrested in Security stabbing
Covering Colorado

One hurt, one arrested in Security stabbing

3:59 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

McConnell splits with President Trump over Mexico tariffs
News

McConnell splits with President Trump over Mexico tariffs

One hurt, one arrested in Security stabbing
Covering Colorado

One hurt, one arrested in Security stabbing

Scroll to top
Skip to content