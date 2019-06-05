Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

French government: No rush for Renault-Fiat Chrysler merger

PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister says Renault and Fiat Chrysler shouldn’t rush into a merger.

Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday on BFM television that the government is keeping up pressure on both carmakers to accept French government conditions for the proposed tie-up. The French state is Renault’s biggest single shareholder, with a 15% stake.

Le Maire said the government wants a seat on the merged company’s board and a joint headquarters in France. “Let’s take the time to do things well,” he said. “We want this merger, but we don’t want it under just any conditions.”

Renault’s board is meeting late Wednesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler’s merger offer. It would create the world’s No. 3 auto company and reshape the industry as carmakers race to make electric and autonomous vehicles for the masses.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Leash Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Leash Laws

10:26 pm
Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man
News5 Investigates

Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man

9:55 pm
More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals
Covering Colorado

More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals

9:22 pm
360° Perspective: Leash Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Leash Laws

Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man
News5 Investigates

Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man

More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals
Covering Colorado

More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals

Scroll to top
Skip to content