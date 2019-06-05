Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cuba expects major economic damage from Trump measures

HAVANA (AP) — Drivers of classic cars, restaurateurs, tour guides and owners of bed-and-breakfasts are all saying the Trump administration’s new restrictions on U.S travel to Cuba will be a severe blow to their businesses.

The restrictions announced Tuesday eliminate U.S. cruise travel to Cuba. They also wipe out the most popular category of legal travel to the island, the group educational trips known as people-to-people travel.

A expert on Cuban tourism says the Cuban state stands to lose $130 million per peak cruising season, which runs from November to June. No figures were available on the expected losses to private businesses, which serve many people-to-people groups. But Cuban entrepreneurs say they expected major damage.

In the words of La Guarido restaurant owner Enrique Nuñez: “We’re about to enter a terrible period.”

Associated Press

