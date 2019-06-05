Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amid trade war, China’s Xi talks up economy

BEIJING (AP) — Amid the trade war with the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expressing confidence in the resilience of the Chinese economy.

In an interview with Russian media published Wednesday, said strong consumer demand is helping drive growth. He said first quarter GDP growth of 6.4 percent was a sign China is “sustaining its momentum of steady growth in recent years.”

Xi said 4.59 million urban jobs had added in the first four months of the year, personal income grew faster than the economy as a whole, and inflation remained stable with consumer prices up 2 percent.

Xi did not directly address the effects of higher U.S. tariffs, but said total imports and exports were up by 4.3 percent year-on-year, while China’s foreign exchange reserves continued to top $3 trillion.

Associated Press

