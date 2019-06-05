After Fed turn, Europe faces stimulus question

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is wrestling with what to do about growth worries and sluggish inflation, just two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to more stimulus.

Markets and analysts are waiting to see what the ECB’s governing council decides at a meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania. The bank could, among other things, say it is offering very favorable interest rates in an already-announced round of cheap, long-term loans to banks.

It could also put off the earliest date for an increase in interest rates. Currently, the bank has promised to hold rates unchanged at least until year-end. Speculation that the ECB may provide more stimulus has grown as market expectations for inflation over the longer term have sagged, a sign of pessimism about the economy.