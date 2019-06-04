Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Young Texas couple die from unidentified illness in Fiji

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Fiji say a young Texas couple vacationing in the South Pacific country have died from an unidentified illness.

The couple arrived in Fiji on May 22 and were taken to a hospital after they became ill, according to Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services. It said their conditions worsened despite medical care and they died within a few days of each other.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the deaths.

Television station WFAA identified them as Fort Worth couple David and Michelle Paul. The couple had a 2-year-old son and David Paul had a daughter from a previous relationship, according to the station.

David Paul was an Air Force veteran and the couple was physically fit, a relative told WFAA.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Scroll to top
Skip to content