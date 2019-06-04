Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top Russian internet firm reportedly under pressure on data

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s leading internet company says it’s committed to data privacy as it responds to reports that the national intelligence agency is pressuring it into handing over encryption keys.

Yandex, which runs Russia’s most popular search engine and email service, among other things, on Tuesday did not refute or deny the reports of pressure from Russian authorities. But it said that Russia’s recent law on online security can be enforced without infringing on user privacy.

Russia has adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years aimed at expanding the government’s control over the internet.

Yandex’s statement came a day after the Russian communications regulator said that it is now requiring dating app Tinder to hand over data on its users.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

7:57 am
Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

7:15 am
WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

6:45 am
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

Scroll to top
Skip to content