Scandinavian Airlines stops duty free sales to cut emissions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines says it will stop selling duty-free goods on its flights to reduce the weight of its aircraft and save fuel and ultimately reduce carbon emissions, saying “every step on the way to sustainable travel is important.”

Spokesperson Freja Annamatz said Tuesday the airline “is aiming to cut emissions by at least 25% by 2030.”

Annamatz said Tuesday that “passengers’ buying behavior has changed with fewer inflight sales and sustainability has become more important than ever before.”

The company did not detail how much weight would be cut by the move.

SAS said it is also trying to be more climate-friendly by using new, fuel-efficient aircraft, improving access to high-quality biofuel, and a partnering with Airbus to develop electric and hybrid aircraft.

