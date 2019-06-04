Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Roadside bomb north of Iraqi capital kills 4 security forces

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say a roadside bomb has exploded near an army patrol north of Baghdad, killing four security personnel and wounding four others.

A statement issued by the Security Media Cell, affiliated with the country’s security forces, says the incident happened Tuesday in the town of Tarmiya some 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Baghdad. It said the members of the patrol also came under fire from gunmen hiding in nearby fields while being evacuated.

Security forces neutralized and killed three militants, it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group in late 2017 but the extremist group has sleeper cells throughout the country and has been staging guerrilla-style attacks in areas north of Baghdad and in the country’s north.

Associated Press

