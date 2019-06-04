Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Renault, Nissan urge legal action against for Ghosn expenses

PARIS (AP) — Renault says an internal audit with partner Nissan found 11 million euros in questionable expenses at their Dutch-based holding linked to ousted chief Carlos Ghosn.

In a statement Tuesday night, the French carmaker recommended joint Renault-Nissan legal action in the Netherlands, where the alliance is based. It suggested ordering Ghosn himself to reimburse the company for some of the expenses.

The statement says the audit of joint company RNBV found deficiencies “in terms of financial transparency and procedures for monitoring expenditure.” It noted questionable expenses for Ghosn’s air travel, personal spending and donations to nonprofit organizations.

Ghosn is facing accusations of financial misconduct in Japan, which he denies and says are politically driven by enemies at Nissan. Ghosn was credited with leading Renault’s rescue of Nissan from near bankruptcy.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County
Covering Colorado

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County

3:23 pm
Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released

2:45 pm
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

1:29 pm
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County
Covering Colorado

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County

Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

Scroll to top
Skip to content