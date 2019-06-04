Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Portugal says valuable art works aren’t lost, just missing

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s head of culture is denying a report that dozens of state-owned works of art have gone missing from public institutions.

Weekly newspaper Expresso reported that the culture ministry has lost 170 works, including paintings by celebrated Portuguese artists Julio Pomar, Helena Almeida and Vieira da Silva.

Culture Minister Graca Fonseca said Tuesday the government just didn’t know where the artwork is. She said works are often loaned out and that some of their locations “need to be more accurately recorded.”

She added that an updated inventory of works of art is currently being compiled and that missing works are being tracked down.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

4:54 am
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

Scroll to top
Skip to content