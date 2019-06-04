Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police raid Australian public broadcaster over Afghan leak

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Federal Police have raided the offices of the national public broadcaster in connection to a 2017 story based on leaked military documents that indicated the country’s military forces were being investigated for some of their actions in Afghanistan.

Police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Sydney offices of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation based on a 2-year-old complaint by the then secretary of defense that the broadcaster published classified material.

Australian law forbids officials from disclosing secret information, and the police warrant was based on a law enacted in 1914.

ABC described the raid as a “serious development” relating to the freedom of the press. It was the second such raid against a media company in two days.

ABC is a client of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Leash Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Leash Laws

10:26 pm
Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man
News5 Investigates

Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man

9:55 pm
More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals
Covering Colorado

More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals

9:22 pm
360° Perspective: Leash Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Leash Laws

Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man
News5 Investigates

Police admit “potential error” in DUI arrest of diabetic man

More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals
Covering Colorado

More traffic on detours around Gap Project, issues for locals

Scroll to top
Skip to content