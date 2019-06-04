Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Poland: Cabinet reshuffled after some ministers win EU seats

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has sworn in new members of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s Cabinet after several government ministers won mandates to the European Parliament.

Those departing include Beata Szydlo, a former prime minister who recently held the job of deputy prime minister and minister of family affairs, as well as Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski and Education Minister Anna Zalewska.

The finance minister, Teresa Czerwinska, was also replaced in Tuesday’s Cabinet reshuffle with her deputy Marian Banas, the head of the country’s tax administration.

Czerwinska, who was not among those taking up posts at the European Union’s parliament, was reportedly skeptical of new social spending programs that the government has put through recently as it campaigned for the EU elections and national elections this fall.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Scroll to top
Skip to content