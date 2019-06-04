Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawyers say ‘aggression’ was initial charge against Neymar

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian lawyers who first represented an unidentified woman who has accused soccer star Neymar of rape say her initial complaint charged she was a victim of “aggression,” or “physical violence,” by the player, though they adds that doesn’t mean authorities couldn’t pursue a prosecution in the case as she reported it to police.

A statement from the three attorneys said Tuesday that they believe their former client has solid evidence she suffered what they referred to as “physical violence” at a Paris hotel May 15.

Neymar has said he had two encounters with the accuser in France but denies any wrongdoing. He is also being investigated by Rio de Janeiro police for posting on social media images of the woman without her authorization.

Associated Press

