Italy’s Salvini warns of government crisis

ROME (AP) — Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini is warning that a government crisis will be unavoidable if his League party cannot start working constructively with the 5-Star Movement, its coalition partner, within 15 days.

Premier Giuseppe Conte threatened to quit Monday over disagreements about the economy and other policies.

Salvini said Tuesday he wants to keep the government with the 5-Star Movement in place, but said a breakthrough is needed soon.

“If we realize that in 15 days’ time we’re back here saying the same things, with the same delays and the same postponements, then it would be a problem,” Salvini told Italian radio RTL in an interview.

The two populist parties have been constantly squabbling since they sealed a fragile government pact a year ago, choosing Conte as a mediator.