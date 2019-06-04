Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
International police operation captures cocaine in Atlantic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police say they have intercepted a Brazilian trawler in the Atlantic Ocean and found on board cocaine with a street value of more than 30 million euros ($34 million).

Officials say the drug was heading to Europe, and that the seizure came after a joint operation with Brazilian authorities, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Britain’s National Crime Agency.

In a statement Tuesday, police said the Portuguese navy and air force helped snare the ship, which was taken to a naval base in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

A search found 1.1 metric tons of cocaine concealed in a specially designed compartment. Seven foreigners were detained.

Police said the operation took place in recent days but gave no further details.

Associated Press

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
