Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Deadly shooting shakes Lebanese city as Muslims mark Eid

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s interior minister says a gunman was working alone when he went on a shooting spree that killed four security personnel in the northern city of Tripoli.

Minister Raya El Hassan says the shooting by the man identified as a former member of the Islamic State group, Abdul-Rahman Mabsout, is an “individual case” and the situation is under control.

She spoke to reporters in Tripoli Tuesday, hours after Mabsout, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on police and army vehicles in the city, killing two police officers and two soldiers before breaking into a residential building and hiding there. He later detonated an explosive belt when confronted by troops.

The rare shooting, which began late Monday, shook the predominantly Sunni Muslim coastal city on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

4:54 am
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

Scroll to top
Skip to content