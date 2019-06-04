Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Czech court sentences 3 men for trading in tiger products

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech court has convicted three men of killing critically endangered tigers and illegally trading in tiger products.

They were arrested last year after police discovered the body of a recently killed tiger, a large number of skins of big cats and the bodies of 20 other protected animals during raids conducted in Prague and elsewhere in the country.

The county court in northern town of Ceska Lipa sentenced taxidermist Milos Hrozinek to three years in prison Tuesday. Animal parks owner Ludvik Berousek received a two-year suspended sentence and a fine, and Vietnamese businessman Xuan Vu Le got a two-year suspended term.

Prosecutors say they organized the killing of tigers and processing their parts to make products sold on the black market for Asian buyers.

The men can still appeal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
River ranger rescues stuck rafters
Covering Colorado

River ranger rescues stuck rafters

10:46 am
Southwest Airlines begins 72-hour sale Tuesday
News

Southwest Airlines begins 72-hour sale Tuesday

9:29 am
Animal Law Enforcement reminds dog owners to keep dogs on leash
News

Animal Law Enforcement reminds dog owners to keep dogs on leash

8:49 am
River ranger rescues stuck rafters
Covering Colorado

River ranger rescues stuck rafters

Southwest Airlines begins 72-hour sale Tuesday
News

Southwest Airlines begins 72-hour sale Tuesday

Animal Law Enforcement reminds dog owners to keep dogs on leash
News

Animal Law Enforcement reminds dog owners to keep dogs on leash

Scroll to top
Skip to content