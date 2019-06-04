Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday’s shooting.

Morgan told Guardian Australia, “At this stage we’ve got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot.”

Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

4:54 am
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

Scroll to top
Skip to content