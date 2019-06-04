Argentina Supreme court upholds glacier protection law

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Supreme Court has upheld the country’s glacier protection law, rejecting an effort by mining giant Barrick Gold Corp. to have it declared unconstitutional.

Tuesday’s decision was praised by environmentalists and marked a setback for one of the world’s biggest gold miners.

Barrick argued that the 2010 law could affect its projects near glacial areas in Argentina. But the top court said Barrick had not proved that the law curbing mining on and around the country’s glaciers caused any damage to the company.

Barrick owns Pascua-Lama, a high-altitude mine that straddles the Argentina-Chile border. It also runs the Veladero mine in Argentina’s San Juan province.

Representatives at Barrick could not immediately be reached for comment.