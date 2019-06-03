Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
USTR, Treasury defend Trump strategy on trade row with China

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Trade Representative and Treasury Department have issued a statement defending Washington’s strategy in its trade dispute with Beijing.

The statement seen on the USTR’s website Tuesday said the U.S. was “disappointed” by a report China issued over the weekend that accused the American side of backtracking in negotiations.

The two sides are in a stalemate after 11 rounds of talks over trade and technology issues that have led to both sides raising tariffs, among other retaliatory measures.

The U.S. statement accused Beijing of playing a “blame game” and misconstruing the nature and background of the trade dispute.

It said, “President Trump is committed to taking action to address the unfair trade practices that China has engaged in for decades, which have contributed to persistent and unsustainable trade deficits.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

