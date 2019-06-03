Taxi park-in jams Mexico City’s Zocalo to protest ride apps

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Taxi drivers have snarled traffic in downtown Mexico City in their latest protest against Uber and other ride-hailing apps.

The protesters claim the apps are unfair competition because those drivers are more loosely regulated and don’t have to pay licensing fees.

Cabbies drove hundreds of pink-and-white-liveried taxis along central boulevards Monday and then parked them on the capital’s sprawling main square known as the Zocalo and the six-lane street that circles it.

Dozens of bus drivers joined the park-in on the plaza out of solidarity.

Several cabbies said the ride-hailing apps have cost them 40% of their earnings. They are demanding the apps be banned.

But many Mexico City residents say the apps provide a service superior to that of most taxis, in terms of safety, reliability and comfort.