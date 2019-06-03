Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Taxi park-in jams Mexico City’s Zocalo to protest ride apps

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Taxi drivers have snarled traffic in downtown Mexico City in their latest protest against Uber and other ride-hailing apps.

The protesters claim the apps are unfair competition because those drivers are more loosely regulated and don’t have to pay licensing fees.

Cabbies drove hundreds of pink-and-white-liveried taxis along central boulevards Monday and then parked them on the capital’s sprawling main square known as the Zocalo and the six-lane street that circles it.

Dozens of bus drivers joined the park-in on the plaza out of solidarity.

Several cabbies said the ride-hailing apps have cost them 40% of their earnings. They are demanding the apps be banned.

But many Mexico City residents say the apps provide a service superior to that of most taxis, in terms of safety, reliability and comfort.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Governor Polis signs free speech bill
Covering Colorado

Governor Polis signs free speech bill

4:29 pm
Mayor Suthers to recognize elementary school students at the U.S. Olympic Training Center
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers to recognize elementary school students at the U.S. Olympic Training Center

4:10 pm
Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

4:10 pm
Governor Polis signs free speech bill
Covering Colorado

Governor Polis signs free speech bill

Mayor Suthers to recognize elementary school students at the U.S. Olympic Training Center
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers to recognize elementary school students at the U.S. Olympic Training Center

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

Scroll to top
Skip to content