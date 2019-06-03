Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New Austrian chancellor sworn in with interim government

BERLIN (AP) — Brigitte Bierlein, until now the head of Austria’s top court, has been sworn in as the country’s new chancellor at the head of an interim government that will serve until after an election expected in September.

The 69-year-old Bierlein became Austria’s first female chancellor on Monday at the head of a government of non-partisan experts.

Bierlein was named as interim leader after Sebastian Kurz lost a confidence vote a week ago, following the collapse of a governing coalition of his right-wing People’s Party and the far-right Freedom Party. That followed the publication of a video showing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer lucrative government contracts to a purported Russian investor.

President Alexander Van der Bellen called on Austrians not to “turn away” from politics.

Associated Press

