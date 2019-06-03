Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Morocco boasts success in reducing migrant flows to Europe

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s foreign affairs minister says that the downward trend of migrant departures to Europe continued in May, when the number of crossings dropped 40% compared to the same month last year.

Nasser Bourita, who hosted Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell on Monday in Rabat also repeated his country’s demands for further European Union funding to stop crossings.

Spain is seeking additional 50 million euros from the EU for Rabat’s efforts on curbing migration.

Departures from Morocco through the Western Mediterranean route, which last year became the main entry point into Europe, have dropped sharply since the beginning of 2019.

Moroccan authorities don’t comment on the fate of migrants they stop. Activists and rights groups say they are arrested and sent to southern cities, delaying their return to northern coasts.

Associated Press

