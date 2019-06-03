Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Italian PM to coalition leaders: Stop squabbling or I quit

ROME (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says he’ll resign unless the two parties in the coalition government set aside their differences and continue working on the government program.

Conte made the threat in a news conference Monday that was carried live on Italian TV.

He was responding to increasing tensions between the right-wing League and the populist 5-Star Movement, the parties that formed a coalition government after national elections last year.

Conte, a university professor who was a political novice until the parties agreed to make him premier, said League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio must stop squabbling or he would offer his resignation.

He demanded a “clear, unequivocal and also fast” answer from the two, “because the country cannot wait.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar
Covering Colorado

Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

12:17 pm
Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

11:53 am
Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients
News

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

11:46 am
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar
Covering Colorado

Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients
News

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

Scroll to top
Skip to content