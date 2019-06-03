Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indian air force plane disappears near Chinese border

GAUHATI, India (AP) — An Indian air force plane has disappeared near India’s northeastern border with China with 13 people on board.

Officials say the plane was scheduled to land at 1:30 p.m. Monday at a high-altitude airstrip in Mechuka, a small town in the state of Arunachal Pradesh about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the India-China border.

Arunachal Pradesh administrator Swatika Sachan says the plane last had contact with the ground at 1 p.m.

The identities of the eight crew members and other passengers were not immediately known.

A search operation comprising two air force planes and Indian army soldiers was underway.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

5:49 am
President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor
News

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

4:55 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor
News

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

Scroll to top
Skip to content