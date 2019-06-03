Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

German chipmaker Infineon to buy Cypress for $10 billion

MADRID (AP) — German chipmaker Infineon is buying U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for more than $10 billion.

Infineon will pay $23.85 for each outstanding share of Cypress in the deal, which is expected to close late this year or early in 2020. The companies said the sale price represents a 46% premium to Cypress’s share price over the past six weeks.

Infineon said Monday the acquisition will make it the eighth biggest chipmaker in the world and the leading supplier of chips to the automotive sector.

The companies expect cost synergies of 180 million euros ($201 million) per year by 2022.

Shares in the San Jose, California-based Cypress jumped more than 20% in premarket trading. The company, which specializes in wireless and USB technology, had $539 million in revenue in the first quarter.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

5:49 am
President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor
News

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

4:55 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor
News

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

Scroll to top
Skip to content