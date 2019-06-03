Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Finland’s PM-designate presents coalition deal

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s prime minister-designate has presented a coalition deal for a new center-left, five-party government that leaves the populists out.

Antti Rinne is the Social Democratic leader of what became Finland’s largest party by a narrow margin after April’s general election. He says his 19-member government will include the Center Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland.

Rinne said Monday the Cabinet members’ names will be announced Tuesday.

Together, the five parties have 117 of the 200 seats in Finland’s Eduskunta parliament.

In the April 14 vote, the euroskeptic, anti-immigration Finns Party secured 17.5% support — 0.2 % less than the Social Democrats.

Associated Press

Colorado dogs being trained to comfort others in crisis
Colorado dogs being trained to comfort others in crisis

Camp volunteers ready to welcome children battling pediatric cancer
Camp volunteers ready to welcome children battling pediatric cancer

Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed
Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed

