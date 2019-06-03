Aussie home minister lays wreath at bombed Sri Lanka church

NEGOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton has laid a wreath and offered condolences for the Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on a visit to the South Asian island nation.

Dutton visited St. Sebastian’s Church in the seaside town of Negombo, one of three churches attacked April 21. The attacks left more than 250 people dead.

He’ll meet with Sri Lanka’ president, prime minister and other officials during a two-day visit ending Tuesday.

Dutton spoke with priests Monday and observed the reconstruction of the church, where two Australians of Sri Lankan origin were among those killed.

He also promised Australia’s support to rebuild Sri Lanka’s tourism industry, which has crashed after the attacks.