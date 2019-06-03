Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Argentines protest violence against women in large marches

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of Argentines have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to protest violence against women.

Monday’s march coincides with the fourth anniversary of the founding of the activist group Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less. The Argentine grassroots movement has mobilized to fight gender-based violence and has spread to other countries.

Argentina’s Supreme Court reports there were 278 victims of gender-based violence last year.

Demonstrators are demanding an end to such killings and calling on authorities to protect women. They marched from the Congress building to Argentina’s historic Plaza de Mayo square.

Many also carried signs in support of a bill recently introduced by lawmakers that would legalize elective abortion in Argentina.

Associated Press

