Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Argentine presidential candidate enters hospital for tests

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentine politician chosen by former President Cristina Fernández to be their party’s presidential candidate has checked himself into a hospital to undergo tests for a persistent cough.

Alberto Fernández of the left-leaning Unidad Ciudadana party told C5N television Monday that his personal physician advised him to have a check-up before starting campaigning for October’s election against conservative President Mauricio Macri.

Fernández says he has been coughing for two weeks but insists “there is no worrisome issue.” He acknowledges he had a clot on a lung a few years ago.

Cristina Fernández surprised Argentines in mid-May when she announced she would run for vice president rather than the presidency. Alberto Fernández isn’t related to her, but he served as her chief of staff for part of her time as president.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Firefighting foam ban signed by governor
News

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

7:17 pm
Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

7:12 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor
News

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content