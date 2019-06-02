Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UN says migrant boat capsized off Libya’s coast

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants has capsized off Libya’s Mediterranean coast, as the search for survivors continues.

The International Organization for Migration says the boat floundered Sunday off the coast of the western town of Garaboli, 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli.

It says at least 38 migrants including nine children have been rescued and returned to Libyan shores.

Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, says they are searching for more survivors.

Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the 2011 uprising that ousted and later killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

Thousands have perished while making the perilous sea crossing, while others have been detained and abused in Libya by smugglers and armed groups.

Associated Press

