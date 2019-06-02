Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Top North Korean official reappears days after purge report

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior North Korean official who had been reported as purged over the failed nuclear summit with Washington was shown in state media enjoying a concert alongside leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean publications on Monday showed Kim Yong Chol sitting near a clapping Kim Jong Un and other top officials during a musical performance by the wives of Korean People’s Army officers.

Kim Yong Chol had been North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator and met with President Donald Trump at the White House while setting up Trump’s two summits with Kim Jong Un.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo last week cited an unnamed source to report that Kim Yong Chol was sentenced to hard labor following the collapse of the second summit in February.

Associated Press

