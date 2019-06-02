Legal document alleges EU migrant ‘crimes against humanity’

PARIS (AP) — More than 40,000 people have been intercepted in the Mediterranean and taken to detention camps and torture houses under a European migration policy that is responsible for crimes against humanity, according to a legal document that is asking the International Criminal Court to take the case.

The document alleges that European Union officials are knowingly responsible for deaths on land and at sea, and widespread rape and torture at the hands of a Libyan coast guard funded and trained at the expense of European taxpayers. It names no EU official but cites an ongoing ICC investigation into the fate of migrants.

It cites public documents, statements from the French president, the German chancellor and other top European Union officials. The EU has criticized the treatment of migrants turned back in the sea.