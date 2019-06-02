Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Israeli order against Human Rights Watch director frozen

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has issued a ruling allowing the local director of Human Rights Watch to remain in the country while he fights a deportation order.

A lower court in April ordered Omar Shakir to leave the country, saying his activities against Israel’s West Bank settlements amount to a boycott of the country. Israeli law bars entry to those who have publicly supported a boycott of Israel or its West Bank settlements.

Shakir, who is a U.S. citizen, had appealed to the court to allow him to stay for the duration of the proceedings.

In Sunday’s ruling, the Supreme Court did not set a date, but said the appeal should be heard in the current court year ending July 21.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday
News

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday

4:55 am
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

9:43 pm
Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

9:02 pm
Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday
News

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

Scroll to top
Skip to content