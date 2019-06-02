Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iraqi court sentences 2 French IS member to death

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi judicial official says a court in Baghdad has sentenced two French citizens to death for being members of the Islamic State group.

The official said Sunday that the court sentenced Fadil Hamad Abdallah, 33, of Moroccan origin and Vianney Jamal Abdelqader, 29.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The new sentences raise the number of French citizens sentenced to death over the past two weeks to nine.

Those sentenced are among a group of 12 French citizens who were detained by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in neighboring Syria and handed over to Iraq in January.

France said it would do all it can to spare the group from execution in Iraq.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

9:43 pm
Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

9:02 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Scroll to top
Skip to content