Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong scores hit with Tiananmen song

HONG KONG (AP) — Thirty years after it was crushed by China’s army, the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement is being commemorated in art, literature, public rallies and even synth pop.

Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong’s latest release, “Is It a Crime,” recorded with longtime musical partner Tats Lau, is finding an audience by doing just that. The two make up the group Tat Ming Pair, long a staple of the local music scene known as Cantopop for the Cantonese language in which the music is recorded.

Released in May, the composition has been banned in mainland China, where all discussion of the protest movement and the military crackdown is strictly taboo.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

9:43 pm
Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

9:02 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Scroll to top
Skip to content