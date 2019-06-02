Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dutch save migrant trying to reach Britain on makeshift raft

BERLIN (AP) — Dutch sea rescue services say they have saved a migrant trying to cross the English Channel on a makeshift raft.

The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution, or KNRM, tweeted that the man was picked up Sunday morning near Ijmuiden, west of Amsterdam.

Dutch media reported that the man appeared to be a 26-year-old refugee from Eritrea who wanted to reach England.

The raft he’d built had no engine and only a sail made from a piece of plastic.

It was discovered on a busy shipping route used by freighters.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday
News

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday

4:55 am
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

9:43 pm
Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

9:02 pm
Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday
News

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

Scroll to top
Skip to content