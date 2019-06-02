Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
D-Day veterans look forward to Channel crossing

DOVER, England (AP) — About 300 veterans of the Normandy invasion have left Dover for a six-day trip that will take them back to the landing beaches on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The cruise will take the veterans to Dunkirk and Poole before arriving in Portsmouth, where British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump will join other world leaders for a commemoration of D-Day.

The events of June 6, 1944, when more than 10,000 Allied servicemen were killed or wounded, still mark the lives of the men who fought that day.

The emotions are even more pronounced this year, as the dwindling cadre of D-Day veterans prepare to honor their lost comrades in what may be the last major commemoration that involves significant numbers of those who participated in the invasion.

Associated Press

