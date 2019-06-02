Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Car bomb in rebel-held northern Syria kills 13 people

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists are reporting that a car bomb in a northern town held by Turkey-backed fighters has killed at least 13, and wounded dozens of people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 people were killed, and dozens wounded in the Sunday night blast in the center of the town, Azaz.

The Azaz Media Center, a local activist collective, said the blast killed at least 13 people and wounded many others.

The blast occurred after the “iftar” meal that breaks a daylong fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The town, which was once controlled by rival Kurdish fighters opposed to Turkey, has been hit by similar attacks in the past.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers
News

Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers

2:12 pm
White House: Trump ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs
News

White House: Trump ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs

2:00 pm
Severe Weather Sunday Afternoon/Evening
News

Severe Weather Sunday Afternoon/Evening

1:53 pm
Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers
News

Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers

White House: Trump ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs
News

White House: Trump ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs

Severe Weather Sunday Afternoon/Evening
News

Severe Weather Sunday Afternoon/Evening

Scroll to top
Skip to content