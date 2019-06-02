Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Canada suspending operations at embassy in Venezuela

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is suspending operations at its embassy in Venezuela.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement Sunday that Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro’s regime “has taken steps to limit the ability of foreign embassies to function in Venezuela” and at end of the month “Canadian diplomats in Venezuela will no longer be in a position to obtain diplomatic accreditation” as their visas will expire. She says they have no choice but to temporarily suspend operations immediately.

Freeland says Canada will continue to speak out against the Maduro regime.

Canada belongs to the Lima Group, which is made up of nearly a dozen Latin American nations and Canada. It has led the push to recognize opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader and seeks ways to remove Maduro.

