Only a few French yellow vest protesters out for 29th week

PARIS (AP) — The French yellow vest movement that has challenged President Emmanuel Macron is a shadow of itself on the 29th straight Saturday of protest marches, with just a few thousand people in the streets.

The anti-government protests drew 2,600 people nationwide according to an Interior Ministry count, 1,200 in Paris. That was the weakest turnout since the movement started in mid-November, when close to 300,000 protested around France. Violence and rioting then took over the protests, damaging the movement for more economic justice.

A Sunday demonstration was planned for those injured in the protests, often by police rubber projectiles.

One protester, Eric Drouet, suggested on BFMTV the movement could return to its original actions of blocking roads. Another, Sophie Tissier, predicted that protesters would return strongly in September after a summer break.

Associated Press

