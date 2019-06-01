Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
URUAPAN, Mexico (AP) — The baby avocados in Enrique Bautista’s vast orchard in western Mexico will grow to maturity, eventually, and be shipped out of Mexico.

What remains to be seen is how many of those green gems will reach consumers in the United States if President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to slap duties on Mexican exports should the country fail to stem the tide of immigrants trying to reach the U.S.

The potential Trump tariffs would hit U.S. avocado lovers more than Mexican producers, Bautista said. Demand for Mexican avocados has proven static: even when prices expand four-fold, the fruit is still scooped up by U.S. devotees.

Producers in Mexico believe a 5% — or even 25% — U.S. tariff on avocados will do little to dampen their sales.

Associated Press

