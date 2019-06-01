Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iran briefly detains 2 European diplomats at coed party

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that police in the capital, Tehran, briefly detained two European diplomats at a mixed-gender party, which are illegal under Iranian law.

Saturday’s report said a British and a Dutch diplomat were released after being identified as foreign government workers in the early hours of Friday morning.

The report said the party was attended by several men and women, but did not elaborate or specify if alcohol was present.

In Iran, it is illegal to drink alcohol or hold mixed parties of Muslim men and women who are not related. Both activities are permitted for the country’s small Christian minority.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weekend Evening Storms
News

Weekend Evening Storms

5:11 am
The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock
AP - National News

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock

10:35 pm
Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018
Covering Colorado

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018

10:26 pm
Weekend Evening Storms
News

Weekend Evening Storms

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock
AP - National News

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018
Covering Colorado

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018

Scroll to top
Skip to content