Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

China vows military action if Taiwan, sea claims opposed

SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister is warning its military will “resolutely take action” to defend Beijing’s claims over self-ruled Taiwan and disputed South China Sea waters.

Speaking at an annual security conference in Singapore on Sunday, Wei Fenghe says: “Should anybody risk crossing the bottom line, the PLA will resolutely take action and defeat all enemies.”

The PLA stands for the People’s Liberation Army.

He defended China’s right to build “limited defense facilities” in the contested South China Sea, where its sweeping claims are challenged by several smaller neighbors.

On Saturday, U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told the same gathering that China’s efforts to militarize man-made outposts in the South China Sea are a “toolkit of coercion,” saying activities by Beijing the U.S. perceives as hostile must end.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

9:43 pm
Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

9:02 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Scroll to top
Skip to content