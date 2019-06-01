Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
China investigates FedEx for Huawei cargo error

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media says the country is investigating FedEx after it diverted packages sent by Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The official Xinhua news agency reported Saturday that China has opened an investigation into FedEx’s actions.

Xinhua says FedEx “severely harmed clients’ legitimate rights and interests and violated China’s delivery industry regulations.”

Four packages containing paperwork sent out by Huawei were found to have been diverted to FedEx headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, instead of being delivered to Huawei offices in Asia.

FedEx apologized and said the packages were misrouted accidentally. It added the company wasn’t told by anyone to divert the packages.

The missed deliveries drew unusual attention because of speculation that they’re related to rising U.S.-China trade tensions and U.S. sanctions on Huawei.

