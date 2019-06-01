Bomb attack kills soldier on patrol in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says one of its soldiers has been killed by a gun and bomb attack during a patrol in a northwestern region near the Afghan border.

The statement says a military vehicle was attacked Saturday in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

Over the past month, the statement says five soldiers have been killed and 31 injured by militant attacks in North Waziristan, where ethnic tensions with minority Pashtuns have recently flared up.

The military has arrested parliament member Mohsin Dawar and another legislator, Ali Wazir, accusing them of leading an attack by protesters that set off a deadly shootout on Sunday.

The two lawmakers represent a Pashtun group that denounces what it says is the military’s excessive use of force against local tribesmen.